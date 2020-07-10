Carpenter says return to game ‘reignited’ love for baseball
Video Details
Matt Carpenter on extended break and mindset heading into 2020 season: "It really ignited and reignited the love of the game...There's no fans out there, there's no media. It's you and your teammates out on a baseball field playing the game of baseball that you love."
