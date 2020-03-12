affected our team in a negative way tonight'" releaseURL="SpARxqBZ2K7r" endcardfeed="https://feed.theplatform.com/f/BKQ29B/fs-foxsports-midwest-video?" autoplay="true"]

Berube: ‘I don’t think [emotions] affected our team in a negative way tonight’

Video Details

Craig Berube said the Blues were focused on winning and not emotional in rescheduled game against the Ducks.

More Videos »