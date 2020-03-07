Berube on loss to Devils: ‘We didn’t really get to our game tonight’
Video Details
Craig Berube after the loss to the Devils: "We've just got to move on from this game and focus on Chicago. That's it. It's over with. I'm not going to sit here and harp on this game. They (Devils) were the better team tonight, and they beat us."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.