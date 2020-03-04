Binnington on getting his first win at Madison Square Garden: ‘I owed it a good game’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- Metropolitan
- New York Rangers
- NHL
- Ryan O'Reilly
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Jordan Binnington on Ryan O'Reilly: "He's a selfless player. He does what he can to win, and he's a very good team guy. He was all around the net tonight."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.