Allen: ‘The last three, even four games, the guys have been playing awesome’
Jake Allen on Colton Parayko after the win over the Stars: "I said to him this is his time to shine again. This is like the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We're going to need him to play 25 to 30 (minutes) a night."
