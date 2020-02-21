Binnington: Blues had ‘a good mindset’ in win over Coyotes
Jordan Binnington on staying focused in a game where the Blues outshot the Coyotes 46-14: "It's kind of the game inside the game as a goalie. It's your job to be there when your team needs you, and you just try to do that and be prepared if anything came my way."
