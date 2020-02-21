Marco Scandella: ‘I’m really excited to be a part of this’
Video Details
- Arizona Coyotes
- Central
- Central
- Colton Parayko
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Kyrou
- Marco Scandella
- NHL
- Robert Thomas
- Robert Thomas
- Sammy Blais
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Marco Scandella after his Blues debut: "I'm really happy to be able to play with Parayko — two big guys that can move the puck. ... I feel like we really worked well together and we're building that chemistry."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.