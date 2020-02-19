Schwartz on Barbashev: ‘It’s fun seeing him put the puck in the back of the net’
Jaden Schwartz on getting to see Jay Bouwmeester on Tuesday morning: "Pretty amazing seeing him and seeing him smile. He was in a good mood, so he brought us some energy. Obviously we've missed him a lot and we've been worried, so it's nice having him back here with us."
