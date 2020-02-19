Barbashev: ‘It’s really fun to play with’ Sundqvist and Blais
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Ivan Barbashev
- Louis Domingue
- Metropolitan
- New Jersey Devils
- NHL
- Oskar Sundqvist
- Sammy Blais
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Ivan Barbashev after the Blues' win over the Devils: "It's been a tough stretch for us last maybe 12 games, but you could see our last couple games were really good and we were building. Today, finally got the win and it feels good."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.