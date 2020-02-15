Berube: ‘They played hard, came up short’ in loss to Nashville
Video Details
Craig Berube after the Blues fall to the Predators: "You go through stretches like this — every team does. You got to climb through it, you got to be mentally tough. You have to go through adversity at times."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.