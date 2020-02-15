Dunn on loss to Preds: “The details in our game aren’t good enough’
Video Details
Vince Dunn after losing to the Predators: "I just think the details in our game aren't good enough right now and that's really hurting us — times like this, we need to be getting ready for playoffs."
