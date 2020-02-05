Berube on Sanford: ‘His talent’s coming through’
Craig Berube on Zach Sanford: "You're seeing what we want to see or what his potential is. He's a big guy that's got great hands, and when he wants to be he's a strong guy. He's playing a strong, heavy game right now and his talent's coming through."
