Sanford: Blues ‘did a much better job getting to the net’ in win over Hurricanes
Video Details
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Central
- Central
- Colton Parayko
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
- Zach Sanford
-
Tuesday night was Zach Sanford's first two-goal game in the NHL. Was he pumped about the possibility of getting a hat trick? "I was excited when I got out there on the power play at the end, but as long as we didn't get scored against, I'll take that."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.