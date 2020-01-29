Berube on Binnington: ‘We needed him to be good, and he did a real good job’
Video Details
- Alexander Steen
- Calgary Flames
- Carl Gunnarsson
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Pacific
- Robert Bortuzzo
- Sammy Blais
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- Zach Sanford
-
Though the Blues came away with a shootout victory, Craig Berube wasn't happy with their performance Tuesday night: "There's not much to say. That's a bad hockey game. It came with two points though — that's all that matters."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.