Zach Sanford: ‘We had some good stretches and some not-so-good stretches’ in loss to Canucks
Zach Sanford on college teammate Thatcher Demko's performance in goal for the Canucks: "We had a lot of really good chances and he came up with some pretty big saves for them. Hats off to him."
