Carlos Martínez on his mindset heading into 2020
Video Details
After injuries held him back at times in 2019, Carlos Martínez is ready to have a healthy 2020 campaign: "I'm working every day — don't take any day off. I'm just trying to be smart, trying to be healthy and trying to be strong."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.