Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore on their lifelong friendship
Video Details
It doesn't get much cooler than this: 2018 Cardinals first-rounder Nolan Gorman and newly acquired pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore have been best buds since they were five years old, and they're thrilled to be reunited in the Cardinals organization.
