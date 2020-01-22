Dylan Carlson: ‘It’s incredible’ to be a part of Winter Warm-Up
Dylan Carlson on whether he's ready for the rigors of Major League Baseball: "Definitely. It's real exciting to be considered. ... If that happens on Opening Day, that's what happens. If not, I'm still going to work my hardest each and every day to get there."
