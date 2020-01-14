Berube: ‘Our guys have done a good job of night-in and night-out playing our game’
Video Details
Craig Berube on the Blues' consistency regardless of the opponent's record: "In terms of playing some teams that are maybe not in the playoffs or below us, we're doing a good job of managing the puck and doing a good job of understanding how we can beat them."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.