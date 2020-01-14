Jake Allen: ‘Our leaders keep everyone else accountable’
- Alexander Steen
- Anaheim Ducks
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- NHL
- Niko Mikkola
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Jake Allen on the Blues' success at home: "I think probably the previous two seasons we at times had struggled at home, tried to play a little bit too fancy, but I think we found our niche, the way we need to play. Guys are doing that night in, night out right now and results are coming."
