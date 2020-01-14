Schenn: Blues ‘truly are built as a real team’
- Alex Pietrangelo
- Anaheim Ducks
- Brayden Schenn
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jaden Schwartz
- Robert Bortuzzo
- St. Louis Blues
- Vince Dunn
Brayden Schenn on the secret to the Blues' success: "We don't rely on one or two guys — we rely on everyone to chip in offensively and defensively, and whoever's in net's playing extremely well for us. ... That's how we're winning hockey games."
