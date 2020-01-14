Jake Allen: ‘I’m trying to make the most’ of sporadic home starts
Video Details
- Anaheim Ducks
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- NHL
- Niko Mikkola
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Jake Allen on Niko Mikkola's strong play: "It's impressive. I think every single game he's gotten better. ... He's earned a spot to stay in the lineup right now. He's playing well, he's confident, he's big, he's rangy — good for him."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.