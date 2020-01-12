David Perron says being selected to All-Star Game is ‘definitely exciting’
Video Details
David Perron on how he found out about being selected to the All-Star Game: "I kind of found out last night from a call from Armie (Doug Armstrong). I was hoping I wasn't getting traded."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.