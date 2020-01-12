Dunn: “Right now we’re working hard on both ends of the ice”
Video Details
Vince Dunn on the scuffle that ended the game: "I guess just an emotional game. Stuff happens out there... I'm not trying to look for fights every time I'm out there, but you know just the way some things happen."
