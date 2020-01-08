Perron: Blues’ win over Sharks was ‘a step in the right direction’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- David Perron
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Ryan O'Reilly
- San Jose Sharks
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
David Perron feels locked in this season: "It's certainly nice when it's clicking. I think coming to the rink and not really having to look at the board and look at the jersey color every day, it's certainly refreshing and gives you a lot of energy."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.