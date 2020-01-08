Binnington on Perron: ‘He’s playing some of the best hockey I’ve ever seen him play’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- David Perron
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Walman
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Niko Mikkola
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Find yourself a teammate who vouches for you like Jordan Binnington does for David Perron: "Did you guys get your votes in today? Maybe go home and do that. That's a good start. ... I really hope he gets in (to the All-Star Game), because he deserves it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.