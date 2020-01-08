Binnington on Perron: ‘He’s playing some of the best hockey I’ve ever seen him play’

Video Details

Find yourself a teammate who vouches for you like Jordan Binnington does for David Perron: "Did you guys get your votes in today? Maybe go home and do that. That's a good start. ... I really hope he gets in (to the All-Star Game), because he deserves it."

More Videos »