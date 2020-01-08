Craig Berube on his coaching staff: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better one’
Video Details
Craig Berube reflects on his first year as the Blues' head coach: "I've been fortunate to have a real good group of guys here, and their credit is they bought into what we're preaching. ... That's the biggest challenge of a coach, is getting your team to buy in."
