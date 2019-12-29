Binnington: Blues ‘waited for our opportunities and stayed patient’ against Jets
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Robert Bortuzzo
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
- Winnipeg Jets
-
Jordan Binnington on Robert Bortuzzo, who blocked three shots against the Jets: "The fact that he goes and sacrifices every time — it's incredible. He's a great team player, he just does his role well and the boys love him."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879