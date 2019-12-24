Berube on Schenn: ‘He’s doing a good job producing for us’
Video Details
- Brayden Schenn
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Kyrou
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Craig Berube on how the Blues have played so well despite the pressure of being defending Stanley Cup champs: "I think our team has really bought into that team-first mindset, and that's the biggest thing. Guys come in night-in and night-out and put the team first."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879