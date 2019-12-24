Schenn on Kyrou: ‘He’s been a lot of fun to play with’
Video Details
- Brayden Schenn
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jaden Schwartz
- Jordan Binnington
- Jordan Kyrou
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- Vince Dunn
- West
- West
-
Brayden Schenn is impressed by linemate Jordan Kyrou: "He has speed, skill, vision — he's only going to get better. You already see the improvements from playing last year and now playing this year."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879