Berube on his Blues: ‘They just battle and find ways to win’
It was a milestone night for Craig Berube. Chief has tallied the most victories in his first 100 games as head coach in Blues history. Berube: "I've been fortunate to coach a really good hockey team. Our guys, they just battle and find ways to win hockey games."
