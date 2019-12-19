Berube: ‘Jake was excellent’ in Blues’ win over Oilers
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Connor McDavid
- Edmonton Oilers
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- Leon Draisaitl
- Nathan MacKinnon
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Craig Berube on the Blues neutralizing the NHL's top three leaders in points — Nathan MacKinnon on Monday and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl tonight: "When you have that focus from your team, that buy-in, they can shut them down."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879