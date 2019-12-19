Robert Bortuzzo on Jake Allen: ‘He was a machine’ against Oilers
Robert Bortuzzo on Jake Allen: "He was a machine. He's playing the puck great. He was a rock back there tonight and just gives us a ton of confidence."
