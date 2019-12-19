MacEachern: ‘It’s nice to create opportunities and score some goals’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Edmonton Oilers
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- Mackenzie MacEachern
- NHL
- Oskar Sundqvist
- Ryan O'Reilly
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Mackenzie MacEachern says he's built off the experience he gained as a rookie: "It definitely helped me figure out my role, figure out my game. I took the end of the summer and focused on the things I could do to be a relevant player, and I've stuck to it. It's been fun so far."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879