Allen: ‘The guys helped me out a lot’ in win over Oilers
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Edmonton Oilers
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Jake Allen on getting a rare home start: "It was fun, just to be able to pregame nap in my own bed and come to the rink — I enjoyed it. I felt like it's been a while for me."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879