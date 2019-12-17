O’Reilly on the overwhelming fan support: ‘That’s just this city’
Ryan O'Reilly on the atmosphere created by Blues fans tonight: "I was impressed. I thought it was rocking tonight. The fans were engaged and cheering all night — interesting chant at the end there."
