Thomas on setting up Bozak for two goals: ‘It’s nice to reward him’
Robert Thomas sparked a big comeback with three assists and even set up Tyler Bozak on a few goals in his 700th NHL game: "He's done so much for me early in my career... It's nice to reward him a little bit."
