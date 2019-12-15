Faulk credits penalty kill after big goal in comeback: ‘They stepped it up’
Justin Faulk's go-ahead goal sealed the St. Louis Blues comeback, but he credits the team for stepping up with a penalty kill in the final minutes: "They stepped it up big... I was happy when [the clock] hit zero."
