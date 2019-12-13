Thomas on Sundqvist’s great night: ‘He’s just going to keep on building off this’
Robert Thomas on Oskar Sundqvist's impressive return to the lineup after missing six games: "I don't know what he did, but he was freakin' unbelievable."
