Jake Allen on accepting backup role: ‘I told myself to embrace it’
Jake Allen took his demotion to the backup role in stride: "I could see how much success it brought to our group. ... I never want anything bad for the goalie partner. I've always wanted the best for them. It's just the right way to look at it."
