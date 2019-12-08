O’Reilly on the loss: ‘It’s a good lesson for us’
Video Details
Ryan O'Reilly after the Blues fall to Leafs: "We have to be ready to match that skating and keep it simple off the start, have a lot of talk... We have to be able to help each other out more, it's a good lesson for us."
