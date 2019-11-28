Barbashev on Binnington: ‘He’s been great all season long’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Ivan Barbashev
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Oskar Sundqvist
- St. Louis Blues
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Troy Brouwer
- Tyler Bozak
- West
- West
-
Ivan Barbashev after picking up three assists in the Blues' win over the Lightning: "I haven't been playing really well for the last couple games, but tonight was a great game. It's not just me — by everyone, especially my line."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879