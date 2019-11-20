Berube on Sundqvist: ‘Wherever we put him, he performs’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Central
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- Oskar Sundqvist
- Pat Maroon
- Robert Thomas
- St. Louis Blues
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
-
Craig Berube didn't catch up with Pat Maroon tonight: "He's on the other team now. I don't talk to other teams before games. I sent him a text."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879