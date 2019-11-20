Faulk on Blues’ close games: ‘That seems to be the theme over here’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- Justin Faulk
- NHL
- Pat Maroon
- St. Louis Blues
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
- West
-
Justin Faulk on Jordan Binnington: "He's confident — we all know that. He's calm back there, too. No moment is too big for him, and he likes the pressure, it seems."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879