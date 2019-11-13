Sundqvist after Blues’ streak ends: ‘We just need to start a new one’
Oskar Sundqvist on what the Blues need to improve on after their shootout loss to the Coyotes: "Just need to get some more pucks in the net. That's what hockey's about, and we didn't do that tonight enough."
