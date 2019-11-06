Binnington after Blues’ overtime victory: ‘These character wins are huge for us’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Elias Pettersson
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- Vancouver Canucks
- West
- West
-
Jordan Binnington on the bizarre ending to the Blues' overtime victory over the Canucks: "I don't know how that happened, but that was the biggest 3-on-0 I've ever seen."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879