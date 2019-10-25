Berube: ‘I really know nothing’ about extent of Tarasenko’s injury
Craig Berube on whether the Blues will be able to pick up the slack if Vladimir Tarasenko misses time: "We won tonight, didn't we? We've got a good team. Good players. Someone will step in."
