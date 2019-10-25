Robert Thomas: Zach Sanford ‘made some great plays’ in win over Kings
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Bruins
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Robert Thomas
- Robert Thomas
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
- Zach Sanford
-
Robert Thomas on the Blues heading out on the road to face the Bruins in the arena where they won the Stanley Cup: "I'm hoping we get booed there. That'd be pretty cool."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879