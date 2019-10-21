Greater St. Louis Honor Flight program means the world to veterans
For veterans who participate in the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight program, except for their wedding day and the birth of their children, “it’s the very best day of their life," says Jim Pettit. He joins Kelly Wiese to tell Erica Weston about the program, which sends World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on all-inclusive trips to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that have been built in their honor.
