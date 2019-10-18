Pietrangelo: Blues have ‘got to find a way to hold these leads’
- Alex Pietrangelo
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- St. Louis Blues
- Thatcher Demko
- Vancouver Canucks
- West
- West, Central
- West, Pacific
-
Alex Pietrangelo after the Blues' shootout loss to the Canucks: "We feel like we played well tonight. We've just got to find a way to hold these leads."
